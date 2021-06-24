Bemidji High School trap shooting team advancing to state
BEMIDJI -- A dramatic turnaround has seven Lumberjacks state tournament bound. The Bemidji High School trap shooting team will compete at the MSHSL clay target state tournament on Friday, June 25, after qualifying earlier this week in Alexandria. That’s where Kaiden Amundson, Avery Gieser, Logan Jensen, Taylor Kehoe, Lily Krona, Parker Orvik and Darren Roth learned firsthand that a little bit of sunshine can go a long way.www.bemidjipioneer.com
Comments / 0