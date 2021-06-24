Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji High School trap shooting team advancing to state

By Micah Friez
Bemidji Pioneer
 18 days ago

BEMIDJI -- A dramatic turnaround has seven Lumberjacks state tournament bound. The Bemidji High School trap shooting team will compete at the MSHSL clay target state tournament on Friday, June 25, after qualifying earlier this week in Alexandria. That’s where Kaiden Amundson, Avery Gieser, Logan Jensen, Taylor Kehoe, Lily Krona, Parker Orvik and Darren Roth learned firsthand that a little bit of sunshine can go a long way.

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Sports
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Prior Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Bemidji, MN
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trap Shooting#Bemidji High School#Mshsl#Bhs#The Minneapolis Gun Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy