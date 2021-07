The differences between the 2020 and 2021 lineups may be telling. While writing about this year’s initial talent roll-out last week, I was trying to put my finger on why I was less excited by it than I was by 2020’s lineup considering they’re substantially similar (so far—there’s still a lot of lineup yet to be announced, though I don’t expect many more national acts). There were other things that needed to be addressed first like what wasn’t in the announcement, but now that that’s done, why so glum, chum?