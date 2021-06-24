Cancel
Fitness

The risks of marathon running: should you be worried?

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the world, millions of people run marathons and other endurance races every year, and the vast majority of them experience no adverse health effects. Still, every so often you hear a tragic story of a runner who did not make it to the finish line. As with any physical activity, there are certain risks associated with participating in a marathon, but should runners be concerned? Recent research from France took a deep dive into the health risks of endurance running, and concluded that most runners needn’t give up their marathon dreams just yet.

runningmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

podiumrunner.com

The Common Sense Coach Marathon Training: The Long Run, Part 2

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.
runningmagazine.ca

Should you be worried about hyponatremia?

Hydration is important for runners, particularly during the hot summer months. Not surprisingly, the conversation surrounding hydration typically revolves around encouraging runners to drink more water, not less, but it is possible to drink too much water. Hyponatremia is a potentially dangerous result of over-hydration, and it’s something for runners to keep in mind when they’re out on a hot run.
wmfe.org

Get Those Running Shoes Ready: In-Person Marathons Are Back at Disney This Fall

In-person, Disney marathons will return to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this fall. That includes the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, the Walt Disney World Marathon, the Disney Princess Half Marathon and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend. Disney says race elements may change based on coronavirus numbers ahead...
marinmagazine.com

This Running Method Will Help You Train for Any Race from 5K to Marathon — and Avoid Injury

Running is one of the most basic and effective forms of cardio out there — it’s inexpensive and accessible to everyone, can improve both your physical AND mental health, and — here’s the big one — it’s been proven to be better than any other exercise at making you live longer. But, running can be tough on your body and most hardcore runners have sustained more than a few injuries along the way.
Healthline

Are Athletes at Higher Risk of AFib? What You Should Know

New research from the United Kingdom finds that people who engage in sports are at increased risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib). The researchers found that those who practice mixed sports like rugby or soccer experienced the greatest risk. Experts say exercise can change the structure of your heart, which can...
Fitnessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: exercise after COVID-19

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am in my early 40s. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I didn't get as much exercise and I gained some weight. I now feel like I have less energy. I was previously infected with COVID-19. Is it safe to start exercising again in a crowded gym so that I can work out, lose some weight and gain some energy? Should I wear a mask?
podiumrunner.com

Listen: Runners’ Nutrition, Gut and Weight with Meredith Terranova

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.
ualr.edu

Webb is Finding The Joy in Running Again Through Marathons

UA Little Rock Assistant Track and Cross Country Coach Alan Webb is most famously known for setting the American record in the mile, but now the former Olympian is taking on a new challenge in life and is running with it – literally. This summer, Webb competed in his first...
sgmagazine.com

Get active this National Day by running or cycling in the SG56 virtual marathon

The annual National Day Parade is great, but there is another event us locals can experience in celebration of our nation’s independence day. And that’s virtual race company 42Race’s marathon extravaganza which happens from Aug 1-15. Named GetActive! Together with SG56, the marathon aims to spur the Singaporean population towards...
alaskasnewssource.com

After a year off, Mount Marathon Race returns for 93rd running

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 93rd running of Mount Marathon marks a milestone moment for mountain runners in Alaska as the iconic event returns to Seward on Wednesday after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. “It was a big void,” race director Matias Saari said. “I think people really didn’t know what to do with themselves not going to Seward to race.”
Fitnessbelmarrahealth.com

Breathing for Lower Blood Pressure

A new study has found that just five minutes per day of a breathing exercise can lower blood pressure in weeks, exhibiting a similar response to daily exercise or blood pressure medication. The breathing technique, called High-Resistance Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST), has been described as “strength training for your...
WorkoutsWebMD

5-Minute Breathing Exercises Can Lower BP, Heart Attack Risk

July 8, 2021 -- The demands of daily life often hinder people from getting enough physical exercise. But according to a new study, all it takes is 5 minutes of breathing exercises, 6 days a week, to lower blood pressure and improve heart health. The study, published June 29 in...
alaskasnewssource.com

Nancy Osborne, 70, preparing to run her 30th Mount Marathon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nancy Osborne started running the Mount Marathon Race when she turned 40 years old. Now, at 70 years old, she is looking to complete her 30th race this year. “I truly think if you don’t use it you lose it, and God in his mercy has...
Workoutstheeverygirl.com

The 4-Minute Workout That Could Completely Transform Your Health

Bored of your regular fitness routine or sick of hearing yourself explain that you don’t have time for a workout? Good news: You can transform your fitness levels and achieve your health goals, and all you need is four minutes. At least, that’s the idea behind Tabata, the fitness method that has taken the health world by storm. But is a short period of intensity worth the hype, and how do you know that you’re doing it right? Don’t worry: I asked experts all the questions so you don’t have to spend your gym time on Google. Read on for a beginner’s guide to Tabata and find out if you should try it yourself. Spoiler alert: It just might be the secret to achieving your fitness goals—#fitspo!
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

If You Can Walk This Far, You May Live Longer, Says Science

A new study published in JAMA, which focused on those who suffer from peripheral artery disease (PAD), revealed that higher-speed walking, rather than slower speed walking, was associated with assuaging the pain and negative symptoms associated with PAD after a full year of testing. To accurately gauge the efficacy of the different types of walking workouts? The scientists bookended the study with a single task: The Six-Minute Walking Test.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

