The risks of marathon running: should you be worried?
Across the world, millions of people run marathons and other endurance races every year, and the vast majority of them experience no adverse health effects. Still, every so often you hear a tragic story of a runner who did not make it to the finish line. As with any physical activity, there are certain risks associated with participating in a marathon, but should runners be concerned? Recent research from France took a deep dive into the health risks of endurance running, and concluded that most runners needn’t give up their marathon dreams just yet.runningmagazine.ca
