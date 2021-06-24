Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Read Britney Spears' Full Statement at Conservatorship Hearing

By Rolling Stone
seattlepi.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpears was first put under the conservatorship in 2008, following a public series of erratic incidents that ended in a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. She was deemed mentally unfit to control her estate, which is now estimated at $60 million. Her father Jamie was put in charge as her primary guardian. In the years since, Spears has continued to work as a pop star and public figure, releasing albums, headlining tours and a Las Vegas residency and appearing on television shows like How I Met Your Mother and The X-Factor.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Rolling Stone Britney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like 'Such a Dad'

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she's touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they're both leaning up against a tree along a path ... posing and looking cute together.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn has shocked fans by releasing the title of her new memoir, and it's a rip from one of Britney's most famous songs, Baby One More Time. I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out will tell Jamie's life from her childhood as the younger sister of one of the world's biggest pop stars, to her time on Disney's Zoey 101 and falling pregnant at the age of 16.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
CelebritiesClick2Houston.com

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Britney Spears in Talks With Veteran Hollywood Attorney Mathew Rosengart

Veteran Hollywood attorney Mathew S. Rosengart is in discussions with Britney Spears about representing her in her conservatorship battle, and plans to attend a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to reports in the New York Times and TMZ over the weekend. Spears has spoken out bitterly against the conservatorship in recent weeks, which she has been under for 13 years, saying that she had been forced to perform, take powerful medication and remain on birth control against her will.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Britney Spears’ Personal Conservator Is Striking Back Against Jamie Spears

A new court filing shows that Britney Spears' personal conservator is working to free the singer from her father’s control. According to TMZ, Jodi Montgomery filed paperwork Friday (June 9th), that says actively working to address the concerns Spears raised during her testimony by working with her medical team to develop a "comprehensive care plan" that will create a path to ending the conservatorship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy