Charter school operator buys former Runnels preschool site for $1.1 million

The City of Thousand Oaks is in negotiations with Hillcrest Christian School to buy its former campus at Erbes Road and E. Hillcrest Drive, the Acorn has learned. Though neither side is acknowledging the talks publicly, a source at the school who spoke on the condition of anonymity said she’d been told the 40-year-old campus at 384 Erbes Road was being sold to the city so it could be used for affordable housing. No purchase has been finalized as of yet.