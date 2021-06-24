Cancel
Charter school operator buys former Runnels preschool site for $1.1 million

By TIMOTHY BOONE
theadvocate.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida charter school operator has purchased the former Runnels preschool site on Jefferson Highway for $1.1 million. Red Apple at Jefferson LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bought the 1.6-acre site at 6455 Jefferson Highway in a deal that was filed Thursday afternoon with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Kelly Runnels, the school’s founder, and Runnels Properties Partnership.

