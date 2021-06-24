Youth Throughout County Honored For Achievement at Student Film Festival

A scene from the Canyon Crest Academy film “The Black Collective.” Screen shot, @macsd, via YouTube

Local students of all ages walked away with honors at the 20th Annual iVIE Awards and Student Film Festival earlier this month.

The Grand Recognition Awards honored students from El Camino Creek Elementary School in Carlsbad, Rancho Minerva Middle School in Vista and Canyon Crest Academy in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Other winners, by age group, were:

Grades K-5 – Magnolia Elementary, El Cajon; Encinitas Union School District Cloud Campus; Sherman Elementary, Sherman Heights, and Leadership Academy, Oceanside.

Grades 6-8 – Mission Middle, Escondido; STEAM Academy, Spring Valley; La Costa Heights Elementary, Carlsbad; Grauer School, Encinitas; Challenger Middle, Mira Mesa; Mission Middle School, Escondido and Quantum Academy, Escondido.

Grades 9-12 – High Tech High International, Point Loma; San Diego School of the Creative and Performing Arts, Paradise Hills; Valhalla High, El Cajon; Rancho Bernardo High; Patrick Henry High, San Carlos; Canyon Crest Academy, and La Costa Canyon High, Carlsbad.

Categories included diversity, documentary, public service announcement, DIY and news story.

Screenings for the Innovative Video in Education Awards took place at Reading Cinemas Town Square. Media Arts Center San Diego manages he competition, through the San Diego County Office of Education.