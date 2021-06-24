City of Grand Junction recognized as a best place to move/open a business

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Economic Partnership is pleased to announce that the City of Grand Junction has been recognized as a “Best Place to Move/Open a Business” by ColoradoBiz magazine in its 2021 Best of Colorado special issue. Awardees are selected by ColoradoBiz’s readers, giving business leaders and consumers a chance to share their opinion on who they believe are the best service providers in categories ranging from law firms to to fitness clubs to best places to mountain bike.