WD My Book NAS devices are being remotely wiped clean worldwide

Remote manufacturer Remote Solution has announced the development of a solar-powered remote for Android TV streaming devices, as spotted by FierceVideo. The remote seen above is just a reference design using Google’s G10 remote specifications and isn’t available for purchase just yet. On the underside of the remote is a small solar panel that gathers energy from sunlight and light bulbs to, presumably, charge lithium-ion batteries. As long as there is enough light in the room, and you remember to place the remote face down occasionally, you shouldn’t have to ever change or charge the batteries in this type of remote again.