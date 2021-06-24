Cancel
Computers

WD My Book NAS devices are being remotely wiped clean worldwide

By Lawrence Abrams
bleepingcomputer.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital My Book NAS owners worldwide found that their devices have been mysteriously factory reset and all of their files deleted. WD My Book is a network-attached storage device that looks like a small vertical book that you can stand on your desk. The WD My Book Live app allows owners to access their files and manage their devices remotely, even if the NAS is behind a firewall or router.

Nas
