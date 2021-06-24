Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Appeal Tossed: Litigation Highlights Nuances of Vicarious Liability in Employment Case

By Cedra Mayfield
Law.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newspaper company sued when its delivery driver crashed into another motorist is off the hook for injuries sustained in the on-the-clock accident. The Georgia Court of Appeals has dismissed a vicarious liability lawsuit against The Augusta Chronicle, after determining the newspaper delivery worker’s status as an independent contractor shielded the company from responsibility.

www.law.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vicarious Liability#Nuances#Off The Hook#The Augusta Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsGrand Haven Tribune

Ruling in OMA case highlights weak laws

Occasionally, a win isn’t really something to celebrate. That’s precisely the kind of mixed-result we watched unfold recently in a tiny township on Michigan’s Thumb.
Congress & Courtsnorcalrecord.com

U.S. Appeals Court slated to rule on emergency stay in Prop 65 case

A motion recently filed in the Ninth Circuit seeks to dismiss an emergency stay of a preliminary injunction that had temporarily prohibited the filing of Proposition 65 litigation concerning acrylamide in food and beverages. The July 2 filing, which followed a Ninth Circuit motions panel decision in California Chamber of...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Qualified Immunity Poses a High Bar

It is often difficult to thread the needle of the qualified immunity defense, which requires that a public official not only violate the law but do so by conduct “objectively unreasonable” in light of clearly established law. Our Supreme Court’s decision in Winberry Real Estate Assocs. v. Boro of Rutherford, while not breaking new ground, shows just how narrow the eye of the needle is.
Lawlouisianarecord.com

Case activity for Kent Naquin vs Metropolitan Life Insurance Company on July 7

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Kent Naquin against Metropolitan Life Insurance Company on July 7. 'Complaint Against Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8938271) Filed By Kent Naquin. (attachments: # 1 Civil...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Federal Judge Weighs Challenge to New Property Insurance Law

A federal judge heard arguments about whether he should block a key part of a new Florida property insurance law, with a Hillsborough County construction company arguing that the measure violates First Amendment rights. Gale Force Roofing and Restoration LLC filed a lawsuit last month challenging part of the law...
LawLaw.com

The Current Status and Future of the Law Firm Workplace

It’s no surprise the legal sector has entered unprecedented times. Most industries are navigating the effects of rapid forced changes caused by the pandemic. What sets the legal sector apart is the major shifts law firms have experienced over the last 12 months which have been predicted by experts for over a decade. The pandemic served as a catalyst to accelerate those trends ahead at lightning speed.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Cop Convinces SCOTUS He Is Not a Computer Hacker

Police Sargent Van Buren used his patrol car’s computer to access a Georgia vehicle license database in order to find out an owner’s information associated with a specific license plate number. He took this action in exchange for a $5,000 bribe. Unfortunately, Van Buren was ensnared in an FBI sting operation which resulted in his being charged with a felony under the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (the CFAA). After a jury trial, he was convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. This seemingly routine fact pattern resulted in the Supreme Court’s review of the scope of the CFAA to resolve conflicting interpretations among the federal circuits. Van Buren v. United States, 141 S.Ct. 1648 (2021). At issue was whether Van Buren exceeded his “authorized access” as defined by the CFAA. In a 6 to 3 split decision among the justices, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s opinion found that the CFAA did not cover the misuse of computerized information if the person charged was otherwise authorized to access the data at issue.
LawLaw.com

NYLJ 100: Large New York Law Firms Tightly Controlled Head Count Growth

The rapid expansion of New York’s largest law firms finally halted last year, amid the rocky times of the pandemic, and several big firms in the New York Law Journal 100 saw their head count in the state plummet by double-digits. The NYLJ 100 tracks the number of full-time equivalent...
LawLaw.com

Office Returns May Harm Women Lawyers. Here's Five Ways Firms Can Help

“Sorry, sorry!”, a women says while on a Zoom meeting, quickly muting the sounds of her child in the background and subtly trying to usher them out of the room. That’s the type of scene we all remember witnessing or partaking in early last year, as working parents and their colleagues quickly realised the realities of what working from home under lockdown looked like.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Florida Supreme Court Draws Fire Over Lawyer Education Rule

Attorneys, professional organizations and legal experts are lashing out at the Florida Supreme Court for a rule that is shaking up lawyers’ ability to receive credit for continuing-education courses required to keep practicing. The controversial rule, issued by the court in April, prohibits The Florida Bar from approving continuing-education courses...
LawLaw.com

Katten Faces $950M Malpractice Lawsuit After Judge Rejects DC Damages Rule

A California trial judge has cleared the way for a landmark malpractice lawsuit against Katten Muchin Rosenman, rejecting a defense request to apply a Washington, D.C., law that could have gutted the plaintiff’s claims for nearly $1 billion in damages. The order Friday from Orange County Superior Court Judge William...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Appeals Court Tosses Convicted Ax Murderer Porco's Privacy-Right Misappropriation Case Against Lifetime Over Docudrama

In a long-running suit involving a Lifetime docudrama and the ax murderer depicted in it, a state appeals court has thrown out the convicted murderer’s privacy-right misappropriation case, rejecting his argument that the docudrama was a “substantially fictitious biography” that had wrongly “presented itself as a completely accurate depiction.”. The...
LawLaw.com

Gawthrop Greenwood Adds Litigation and Family Law Associate

Gawthrop Greenwood brought on associate Lauren A. Nehra to its litigation and family law departments, according to an announcement from the firm. Nehra was most recently a clerk with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office criminal and family divisions. At Gawthrop Greenwood, she will litigate cases involving civil rights defense, employment law and general civil matters.
BusinessLaw.com

Dentons Patent Litigation Group Jumps to Venable Amid Washington Firm's IP Expansion

Venable has lured at least six intellectual property litigators from Dentons, including five partners, as it seeks to draw up more market share in patent litigation. The team joins Washington-founded Venable in its patents and trade secrets practice. The partners include Chicago-based Timothy Carroll and Steven Lubezny; Los Angeles-based Manny Caixeiro and Laura Wytsma; and D.C.-based Elizabeth Manno. Associate Vivian Sandoval has also moved over with Carroll, who said two more associates will be following the group to Venable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy