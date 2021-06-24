Steam Summer Sale 2021 On Now, Mass Effect LE, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More Discounted
The temperature is rising, but forget hitting the beach (assuming you’re able to) – its time to stay inside and play more video games! The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is serving up discounts on tens of thousands of games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Hades, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Metro Exodus (which just got a fancy PC visual upgrade) and more! Obviously, there’s no way I could list all the sales on offer here, but I’ve picked out some select deals that may that might pique your interest. You can check the list out, below.wccftech.com
