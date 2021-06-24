Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

HP Announces First Devices That Will Get Windows 11

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft just announced Windows 11 with all the new perks and features that will be coming to users later this year. Windows 11 build was leaked previously that appeared to show several new additions to the operating system along with new visual design changes. Windows is now more cleaner and packed with a plethora of features that we are all excited about. Moreover, HP has already announced the first laptops to get Windows 11.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Hp Zbook#Pavillion#Dragonfly#Hp Pavillion Portfolios#Victus#Hp Portfolios#Hp 16#Hp Elite#Hp Pro Portfolios#Hp Workstations#Hp Zbook Studio G8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Microsoft Office is getting a major redesign in Windows 11

Windows 11 is one of the biggest stories in tech right now. It’s also one of the most controversial new products revealed in the last month. Windows 10 users have plenty of reasons to be excited about finally moving past the “10” numbering scheme. The new OS brings over several notable design changes and new features. But the free Windows 11 update might cost plenty of people plenty of money. Microsoft’s confusing Windows 11 hardware requirements seem to indicate that some Windows 10 users will be stuck on the current operating system unless they buy a newer laptop and desktop to...
SoftwareDigital Trends

Microsoft expands cloud gaming to Apple devices and Windows 10 PCs

Beginning today, Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users in 22 countries who play on PCs running Windows 10. Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be available to Game Pass Ultimate members who use Apple phones and tablets. Xbox Cloud Gaming, a browser-based service, allows players...
ComputersRedmondmag.com

Windows 11 First Impressions, Part 1: It's the Windows 10 That Never Was

Microsoft hasn't said so, but Windows 11 might be shaping up to become the great unifying OS that Windows 10 should have been. Microsoft covered a lot of ground during its recent Windows 11 announcement, and I could probably fill at least a dozen articles unpacking it all. As such, I don't want to simply rehash all of the announcements (there are plenty of people who are already doing that). Instead, I want to talk about a few things that stood out to me while I watched the product announcement.
Technologythurrott.com

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 First Impressions

The HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 is an entry-level mobile workstation aimed at technical and creative managers, STEAM students, and product designers. It’s the smallest, lightest, and thinnest ZBook that HP has ever offered. It’s also an interesting mix of mainstream and workstation parts, which makes sense given the part...
Softwareamericanpeoplenews.com

Windows 11: Microsoft removes its PC Health Check app, but you can still see if your device is compatible

The new Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published last week. But if you’re planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you’ll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.
Electronicsthurrott.com

HP Announces Its Lightest Consumer Laptop

The Pavilion Aero weighs just 2.1 pounds, making it HP’s lightest consumer laptop. It’s also powered exclusively by AMD chipsets. “As more people return to a new normal, they need a PC that can move with them while at home and on the go,” HP explains. “The PC is used away from home 45 percent of the time to perform a wide range of tasks, with 25 percent of time spent streaming videos while 11 percent of the time is spent being productive, whether it be learning or work-related. With the new Pavilion Aero 13, people can work hard and play hard no matter where they are, on a single, lightweight device.”
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Get the Windows 11 Preview on Your PC

It’s here at last: On June 28, 2021, Microsoft released the first build of Windows 11 to members of the Windows Insider program. Here’s how to join up and install the Windows 11 Insider Preview on your computer. Warning: You’re Testing Pre-Release Software. Windows 11 is in an early, incomplete...
Electronicsmobigyaan.com

Samsung announces One UI Watch for wearable devices at MWC

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, Samsung has introduced its all-new One UI Watch interface. It comes after the South Korean tech giant announced its partnership with Google to combine Wear and Tizen into a single, unified platform. Given that the One UI Watch is based on Wear OS,...
Computersxda-developers

These are the best Windows on ARM laptops: Surface, HP, and more!

Microsoft and Qualcomm first introduced Windows on ARM back in 2017, but it took some time for ARM devices to catch on. The ability to run Windows on ARM-based processors is a big deal. ARM processors offer always-on connectivity, instant wake, and many of them come with cellular connectivity without adding a premium to the price. The first few Windows on ARM devices all had the same processors, and they weren’t very good. But nowadays, there are multiple ARM processors designed for PCs and devices using each one. That means there’s a bit more choice than there used to be in this space. To help you find them, we’ve rounded up the best Windows on ARM laptops you can buy right now.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Samsung announced 5 years of Android updates for selected Galaxy devices

When it comes to software updates, most Android phones would only have a year max. Fortunately, Samsung Galaxy phones are quite consistent and Samsung just announced there will be five years of Android security patches on selected Galaxy phones. According to Samsung, the selected Galaxy phones include the latest Galaxy...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

FIX: TPM device not detected error in Windows 11

Milan has been enthusiastic about PCs ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Read more. If your TPM device is not detected, you won’t be able to upgrade to Windows 11,...
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Hands on with the First Windows 11 Insider Preview

Windows 11 is here! Sort of. Microsoft released an Insider Preview of Windows 11 to anyone daring enough to try a beta OS. Naturally, I installed it immediately. Already I’ve found features Microsoft never even mentioned and omissions that I really wanted to try. Note: Bear in mind that this...
Computerswindowscentral.com

These ASUS, MSI, and Gigabyte devices will all work with Windows 11

ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI recently shared lists of devices that will work with Windows 11. Hundreds of models of ASUS PCs will be able to upgrade to the new operating system later this year. Gigabyte, ASUS, and MSI also clarify which motherboards will support the new OS. With Windows 11...
SoftwarePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Microsoft Announces Upcoming Windows 11 Operating System

Microsoft has recently announced the upcoming release of their new operating system, Windows 11. If you have a laptop or a PC, you’re probably using Windows – it’s been around since the 1980s and is probably the most popular OS in the world. Microsoft has promised that Windows 11 will be packed with new features for both business and personal use.
MLBPhandroid

Xbox Game Pass graduates from its beta program for Windows and Apple devices

Xbox Game Pass (better known as xCloud or Xbox Cloud Gaming) has been available on Android for a few months now. Microsoft debuted the all-new app back at the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra announcement and has since made it available for just about every Android device. However, those on Windows or using an Apple device have been left out of the fun, unless you were selected for the beta program.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 will get a new color for the dreaded BSOD

Over the years, there’ve been many iterations of the Windows operating system. One of the worst errors that Windows users could see on their computers was the so-called Blue Screen of Death or BSOD. The screen got its name from the blue background color and, in recent iterations, had a frowning face warning users that the computer ran into a problem and had to restart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy