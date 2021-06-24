Apple’s AirPods Max have dropped to a new low, more headphones and watches are also on sale
We start today’s deals with the latest AirPods Max that are currently getting an 11 percent discount, which means you get $60 savings, meaning that you can grab a set for $489 on its Space Gray color variant. Now, that’s the best price yet, but you can also choose other color options, as they are all getting some sort of discount, but I’d stay away from the Green and the Silver variants if you want to stay under the $500 price limit.pocketnow.com
