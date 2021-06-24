Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple’s AirPods Max have dropped to a new low, more headphones and watches are also on sale

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with the latest AirPods Max that are currently getting an 11 percent discount, which means you get $60 savings, meaning that you can grab a set for $489 on its Space Gray color variant. Now, that’s the best price yet, but you can also choose other color options, as they are all getting some sort of discount, but I’d stay away from the Green and the Silver variants if you want to stay under the $500 price limit.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Apple Airpods#Apple Watches#Amazon Com#The Anker Soundcore Life#The Apple Watch Series 6#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

We can’t stop staring at Apple’s stunning leaked iPhone 13 design in this YouTube video

With WWDC now firmly behind us, the next big Apple event of the year is poised to be the most exciting. This coming September, Apple will unveil its iPhone 13 lineup to the world, and from what we’ve gathered from a myriad of leaks, the iPhone 13 will be even more compelling of an upgrade than the iPhone 12. Over the past few weeks and months, we’ve seen no shortage of iPhone 13 tidbits make their way through the Apple rumor mill. And though it’s possible Apple will have a few surprises for us at its forthcoming special event, there’s a...
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Rumor suggests updated MacBook Pro will get a better webcam

A new rumor is making the rounds via Twitter from a leaker claiming the updated MacBook Pro models expected this year would feature an updated webcam. According to the tweet, the upcoming MacBook Pro will get an improved 1080p camera, and the entire Mac lineup will receive similar upgrades. Presumably, that would mean the MacBook Air will get an improved camera as well.
ShoppingNeowin

The Fitbit Versa 3 and Ace 3 are up to 26% off on Amazon US today

Google-owned Fitbit is discounting the Fitbit Versa 3 and the kids-friendly Fitbit Ace 3 today on Amazon, letting you save up to 26% off the latter, and 13% off on all colors of the Versa 3. Launched last year, the Versa 3 includes all the features you'd expect, including built-in...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Samsung’s new foldable phones, smart watches, and headphones revealed in massive leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones - Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 - and its latest smartwatch which were set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event appear to have all been leaked.Evan Blass, who has revealed numerous devices before they have been announced, tweeted a thread that included the new phones, a Galaxy FE device, two Galaxy Watches, and a new set of Galaxy Buds. Mr Blass claims that Samsung’s official event to announce the gadgets will take place on 11 August.pic.twitter.com/8A4jTffvFJ— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021Mr Blass shared the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in white,...
ElectronicsArs Technica

Today’s best tech deals: Apple AirPods Max, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more

Today's rendition of the Dealmaster has discounts on a number of gadgets we at the Ars Orbiting HQ have previously recommended. Eufy's Indoor Cam 2K, one of our favorite indoor security cameras for those on a budget, is $10 off, for instance, while UE's crisp-sounding and rugged Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is down to $65. Multiple SKUs of Apple's impressive M1 MacBook Air are on sale, as is Anker's compact PowerPort III Nano USB-C fast charger. A number of PC games we like, including recent Ars GOTY Hades, Control, and Celeste, are deeply discounted as part of Steam's ongoing Summer Sale, while Switch owners can get the lowest price we've tracked on the Ars-approved Monster Hunter Rise.
ElectronicsFlorida Times-Union

The Best Buy 4th of July sale has epic discounts on TVs, tablets, headphones and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Usually, the most high-tech thing you'll see out and about on the Fourth of July is a searing grill or a lighter for your sparklers. But Independence Day can actually be a great time to upgrade your electronics—especially since Best Buy is ringing-in the summer holiday with a massive 4th of July sale.
ElectronicsEngadget

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones hit new low of $190

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There's a lot to like about Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, and many...
ElectronicsWestport News

Apple AirPods Max are at their best Amazon price ever

When the sounds of chirping birds and babbling brooks are drowned out by your next door neighbors having borderline-performative outdoor sex at 9:30 in the morning, you know it’s gotta be summer in the city. Sex lives of your neighbors aside, Apple AirPods Max sale is a welcome reprieve for...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple suppliers gearing up for new AirPods, MacBook Pro releases in late 2021

Apple component suppliers are said to have "recently accelerated" their work because of "significantly stronger" orders for products being released in the second half of 2021. According to Economic Daily News, the Shin Zu Shing company which produces bearings, is estimating that MacBook shipments will be up 15% year on year. That would mean 23 million units, and at the same time the company is expecting to decrease its shipment of AirPods by up to 30%, or up to 30 million.
Electronicsdoctorofcredit.com

Amazon: Apple AirPods For $99.99

Direct Link to offer (affiliate links here and below) Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case For $99.99. Price reflects in cart. Same price at Costco.com as well. The Airpods Pro are also on sale for $197, though in the past we’ve seen those slightly cheaper at $189. Our Verdict. It’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy