Wisconsin State

Preliminary hearing set in Wisconsin bar shooting

The Associated Press
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Thursday set a preliminary hearing for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.

Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 9 at 10:15 a.m. Keating also appointed Donald Bielski to serve as Vinson’s attorney.

Bielski declined to comment when contacted Thursday by The Associated Press, saying he had not yet read the criminal complaint against Vinson.

The complaint alleges that Vinson got into a fight at the crowded bar before opening fire and fleeing. Video shows Vinson exchanging fire with one of the victims, Kevin Donaldson, outside the tavern, according to the complaint. Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha were killed.

Bond for Vinson is set at $4 million cash.

Somers is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, not far from the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

