Paul George's 3-point shooting will be vital for Clippers in Game 3, plus other best bets for Thursday

What's up sports fans, it's Chris Bengel here once again to bring you all the sports news you can handle. One thing I've been wondering in recent weeks is if it's just me or have there been more injuries around Major League Baseball than we've seen in a long time. If you're like me and play fantasy baseball, the 2021 season has been an absolute dumpster fire. I constantly find myself putting one of the players in an IL spot. Just when I get somebody back, another player gets moved to the IL in his place. My IL currently consists of Ketel Marte, Austin Nola, Mitch Garver and Tejay Antone -- and that's a lot better than it's looked in quite some time.