Paul George's 3-point shooting will be vital for Clippers in Game 3, plus other best bets for Thursday
We have something of a rarity on our hands tonight, or at least I thought we did, but further research showed me it was something that happens more often than I remembered. Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will tip-off in Los Angeles, and as I write this, the Los Angeles Clippers are underdogs to the Phoenix Suns. Now, this makes sense. The Suns have won the first two games of the series and could be getting Chris Paul back.www.cbssports.com