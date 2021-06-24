Cancel
LPL Recruits $1.6 Billion Voya OSJ in Wake of Cetera Acquisition

By Asia Martin
wealthmanagement.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian M. Woods Financial Services, a large office of supervisory jurisdiction with 30 advisors and $1.6 billion in client assets, has left Voya Financial Advisors, in the wake of Cetera Financial’s acquisition of Voya’s financial planning channel. The Danvers, Mass.–based team has joined LPL Financial as an OSJ. The firm...

