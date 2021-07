The simplest way to secure hundreds of millions of gallons of water is to pass legislation that requires all new construction to install, at the site of use, tankless water heaters. Millions of gallons of clean water are wasted down the drain bringing hot water from a tank at the far end of the house to the shower in the bathroom. You do not place tankless water heaters in the far corner of the house. You put them in the bathroom vanity near where they are being used. Tankless water heaters have been used in every hotel in the United States for 80 years. It is not a new technology. The expense is in the electrical wiring. This would be cheap and easy to do in all new construction. This change in delivery system will save landfill space as there are no tanks to be replaced. It saves on energy costs because you are not constantly heating up water waiting to be used while you are air conditioning around the tank.