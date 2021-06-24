Brian May Announces Reissue of Debut Solo LP ‘Back to the Light’

The great Keith Morris-fronted punk supergroup OFF! have revealed their new rhythm section, with bassist Autry Fulbright II (ex-...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead) and drummer Justin Brown (sideman for Thundercat, Esperanza Spalding, Ambrose Akinmusire, and others) replacing Steven McDonald (Redd Kross) and Mario Rubalcaba (Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes), respectively. The first release with their new lineup -- and their first release in general in seven years -- is their cover of Metallica's "Holier Than Thou" for the upcoming 53-song tribute to The Black Album, The Metallica Blacklist. The original is one of the thrashier songs on Black Album, but OFF!'s cover ups the speed even more, bringing it back to the early '80s hardcore punk vibes that inspired Metallica and other thrash bands in the first place. The cover rips, and it comes with a video starring The Jesus Lizard's David Yow, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, and writer/director/actor Derrick Beckles.