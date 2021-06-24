Cancel
Brian May Announces Reissue of Debut Solo LP ‘Back to the Light’

By Corey Irwin
Brian May has announced the reissue of his debut solo album Back to the Light. Originally released in 1992, the LP reached No. 6 in the U.K., while singles "Driven by You" and "Too Much Love Will Kill You" peaked within the Top 10. Though the album was less enthusiastically received in America, it has become a collectors item in the years since its initial release.

