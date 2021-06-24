Is Erika Jayne Interested In Dating After Tom Girardi Divorce?
Erika Jayne addressed the "elephant in the room" on Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was aware that everyone wanted to know about her shocking divorce from Tom Girardi. On 2020 Election Day, Erika filed for divorce from the former attorney because she seriously thought it would've been swept under the rug. However, since she's one of the biggest stars on the Bravo series, the breaking news had everyone talking.