Redondo Beach, CA

New for June 24: South Bay restaurant and bar guide

By Robin Pittman
Daily Breeze
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants and bars throughout the South Bay accommodate diners while also meeting state and LA County Health Department mandates for reducing risks associate with the coronavirus. After more than a year of restrictions, new rules effective on June 15 allow these businesses to reopen almost fully, without capacity limits, and with masks required only for unvaccinated patrons. The rules differ for employees, and establishments can choose to keep distancing and masking policies if they choose. For the most current information, refer to the venues’ websites and social media spaces.

www.dailybreeze.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#South Bay#California Pizza Kitchen#Manhattan#Food Drink#Eddie V#Chilean#Parmesan Sole#Bottle Shop#Brewporttaphouse Com#The Trevor Project#Visit The Shake Shack#Chinese#Canton Low#General Tao S Chicken#Cantonlow Com#Captainkidds Com#El Gringo#Mexican#Barbeque Chicken Pizza
