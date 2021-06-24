Cancel
Health

Restrictions ease as Guam nears 75% of adults vaccinated

The Associated Press
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam could be lifting more travel restrictions as its vaccination rate approaches 75% of the adult population.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been advised by her Physicians’ Advisory Group to consider lifting the U.S. territory’s travel restrictions once 75% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, the Pacific Daily News reported Thursday.

Guam has already lifted travel quarantine and testing rules for fully vaccinated people. Everyone else must be tested within three days of their arrival to avoid quarantine.

Currently, 72% of Guam’s adult population is fully vaccinated, officials report. The islands could be just days away from 75%, the newspaper reported.

At 80%, the governor said she will “liberate” people from the pandemic. Her goal is to reach 80% by July 21.

“My vision for Guam after July 21 is to get back to normal,” the governor said, adding that she would still encourage masks but plans to drop occupancy limits and social gathering restrictions.

Guam’s tourism economy has suffered amid the pandemic and the territory is looking for ways to jumpstart business.

“With more residents protected by vaccines, we’ve made great strides to shift from COVID response to now, recovery,” the governor said.

