UN opens office for counter-terrorism and training in Africa

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 18 days ago

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco and the United Nations on Thursday inaugurated a U.N. office for counter-terrorism and training in Africa, that's seeing increasing extremist violence. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita warned of terrorist threats sweeping across parts of the continent. "(Africa) is not only the new ground of returning foreign...

