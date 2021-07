This article, The quiet supersonic airplane that could let you fly faster than ever, originally appeared on CNET.com. In a windowless hangar in the California high desert, the final touches are coming together on an aircraft that could reshape aviation. A needle-nosed airplane that looks more like a futuristic sketch from a 1950s sci-fi comic -- all sweeping lines and unbroken curves, a narrow cockpit concealed in the center. Designed and built by NASA and Lockheed Martin, this is the supersonic airplane of the future. And when it takes to the skies, NASA and Lockheed are hoping you won't even notice it flying by.