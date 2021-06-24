Legal Aid Society Adds Tom Szaniawski as Reentry Attorney in Nashville Office
Legal Aid Society Adds Tom Szaniawski as Reentry Attorney in Nashville Office. Szaniawski will assist clients with civil legal issues related to reentry after incarceration. — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced today that Tom Szaniawski has joined as a reentry attorney in the firm’s Nashville office. In this role, Szaniawski will provide counsel and advice to individuals who encounter civil legal issues while re-entering their communities after a period of incarceration.franklinis.com
