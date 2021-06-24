Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Legal Aid Society Adds Tom Szaniawski as Reentry Attorney in Nashville Office

By Editor
franklinis.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal Aid Society Adds Tom Szaniawski as Reentry Attorney in Nashville Office. Szaniawski will assist clients with civil legal issues related to reentry after incarceration. — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced today that Tom Szaniawski has joined as a reentry attorney in the firm’s Nashville office. In this role, Szaniawski will provide counsel and advice to individuals who encounter civil legal issues while re-entering their communities after a period of incarceration.

franklinis.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Tullahoma, TN
Nashville, TN
Society
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Oak Ridge, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S District Courts#Reentry#Volunteer Lawyers#Middle Tennesseans#Juris Doctor#University School Of Law#A Bachelor Of Arts#Colgate University#The Supreme Court#Cumberlands#United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy