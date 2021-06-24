Agreement with San Luis Obispo County Jail

Deeply blue California’s top political figures, from the governor downward, portray the state as a model of multicultural integration. In fact, however, as a new study from UC-Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute reveals, most California metropolitan areas have high levels of racial segregation in housing and it has become more pronounced over the last two decades. Oddly, too, California’s segregation tends to be highest in areas most likely to lean to the left politically.