July 13 (Reuters) - China’s January-June imports of crude oil fell 3%, General Administration of Customs data showed on Tuesday. But imports of soybeans, natural gas and iron ore rose in the first half from a year earlier, as the world’s second-biggest economy continued to recover from COVID-19 disruptions. KEY POINTS: * China Jan-June crude oil imports down 3% at 261 mln tonnes * China Jan-June soybean imports up 8.7% at 48.96 mln tonnes * China Jan-June natural gas imports up 23.8% at 59.82 mln T * China Jan-June iron ore imports up 2.6% at 561 mln tonnes * China Jan-June wheat imports up 60.1% at 5.37 mln tonnes * China Jan-June corn imports up 318.5% at 15.3 mln tonnes.