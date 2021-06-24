Producer's Comments

Who could have ever imagined that what happened was going to happen? A bit over one year ago we were cancelling SITP's anniversary special. In 29 years we encountered many many challenges but never once came remotely close to cancelling. I don’t want to belabor this point, except to acknowledge that the last 18 months left all, or at least most of us with a completely new outlook on life, new perspective, and, at least for me, a significantly greater appreciation for so many people and things I love, including just the ability to be able to present a festival like Saturday in the Park.