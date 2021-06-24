Cancel
Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake woman arrested after allegedly threatening sister with BB gun

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lady Lake woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her sister with a BB gun. Cassie Michelle Fisher, 23, is facing a third degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after her sister told Lake County sheriff’s deputies that she threatened her with what appeared to be a real handgun. She said Fisher left the property at Genius Court with the weapon tucked in her rear waistband.

