Lady Lake woman arrested after allegedly threatening sister with BB gun
A Lady Lake woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her sister with a BB gun. Cassie Michelle Fisher, 23, is facing a third degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after her sister told Lake County sheriff’s deputies that she threatened her with what appeared to be a real handgun. She said Fisher left the property at Genius Court with the weapon tucked in her rear waistband.www.villages-news.com
