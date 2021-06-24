VIDEO: Kent Chamber participates in 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit

EDITOR’S NOTE: Publisher/Editor Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, and South King Media was a sponsor of this event.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Kent Chamber – along with the Seattle Southside and Renton Chambers of Commerce – participated in the 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit.

This online event brought together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners, and community members to provide insight into the status of economic equity in King County.

Together, they discussed three topics: Healthcare, Housing, and Policy.

Speakers included Donald King of Nehemiah Initiative Seattle and Member of the Housing Coalition for All, Dr. Kristin Conn of Kaiser Permanente, and Rep. Debra Entenman.

Also presenting were Bernard Troyer of Facing Homelessness, Student Connection and Andrea Conners of Patient Empowerment Network.

Watch the full video of the event below (running time 1-hour 51 minutes):