ArchiveSocial Acquires NextRequest, Adding FOIA Software
ArchiveSocial*, a startup that helps public agencies store social media posts, is acquiring the public records request software company NextRequest. The merger expands ArchiveSocial’s business into adjacent territory; one of the main purposes it began offering social media archiving with its launch in 2011 was because of the need to keep the statements of public officials available under freedom of information laws. Now it will be able to offer customers software to handle public records requests for social media posts — as well as other documents.www.govtech.com
