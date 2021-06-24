Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edina, MN

City of Edina to get $4.9 million in federal funds

By Caitlin Anderson, caitlin.anderson@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Edina has been allocated $4.9 million in funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. City Manager Scott Neal addressed the Edina City Council June 15 to present his initial recommended spending plan. The city took feedback from residents on its engagement website, bettertogetheredina.org, and at a couple of community meetings. The funds are meant to provide economic relief to Americans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law March 11.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Edina, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funds#Financial Aid#The Edina City Council#Bettertogetheredina Org#Americans#The City Council#Edina Chamber Of Commerce##Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy