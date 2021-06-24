City of Edina to get $4.9 million in federal funds

The city of Edina has been allocated $4.9 million in funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. City Manager Scott Neal addressed the Edina City Council June 15 to present his initial recommended spending plan. The city took feedback from residents on its engagement website, bettertogetheredina.org, and at a couple of community meetings. The funds are meant to provide economic relief to Americans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law March 11.