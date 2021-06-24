Digital Transformation: How to Play to Your Strengths
The financial institutions that get the most out of their digital transformation initiatives successfully change their culture and mindset to embrace agility. Ruby Walia, former head of digital banking at HSBC and TD Bank, reveals unforeseen challenges as well as his secrets to success in leading digital transformation efforts. Temenos’ Chief Experience Officer, joins Walia to share what he’s learned by working with banks all over the world to transform their organization while always putting the customer first. Join us as two industry leaders engage in a conversation about digital transformation filled with actionable insights.www.americanbanker.com
