Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

FAQ: What to know as Giants reopen Oracle Park to full capacity

By Evan Webeck
Posted by 
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 4:45 Friday evening, the San Francisco Giants will open the gates to Oracle Park and tens of thousands of fans will stream in, unabated and unconcerned by COVID-19 restrictions, for the first time since Bruce Bochy’s farewell as manager — a span of 635 days. More than 100,000 fans...

www.mercurynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Bruce Bochy
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Park#Wrigley Field#The San Francisco Giants#The Oakland A#Bart#El Cerrito Del Norte#Dodgers#Angels#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBgiants365.com

Washington Nationals drop opener with San Francisco Giants, 5-3 final in Oracle Park...

Going up against the Giants again, Espino lost an eight-pitch battle with leadoff man Mike Yastrzemski, walking the first batter in the bottom of the first, but he got two before Darin Ruf singled to right to drive the leadoff walk in and make it a 1-0 game after one in Oracle Park. Donovan Solano singled in the first at bat of the Giants' second, and catcher Curt Casali hit an 0-2 fastball out to left in the next at bat to make it a 3-0 game in the home team's favor.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Giants recall catcher Joey Bart, Buford grad, from Triple-A

The San Francisco Giants recalled catcher Joey Bart, a Buford grad, from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Giants optioned right-hander Logan Webb to Sacramento. Webb, 24, started the Giants' 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals Friday night, allowing one hit and striking out four in three...
MLBFrankfort Times

Crawford homers, Giants assured MLB's top record at break

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — All-Star Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and the San Francisco Giants ensured themselves the best record in baseball at the break by thumping the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Saturday. Anthony DeSclafani had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Kevin Gausman shines as MLB-best Giants sweep Nationals

Right-hander Kevin Gausman pitched like an All-Star and Curt Casali provided a three-run home run Sunday afternoon, sending the host San Francisco Giants to a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 3-1 victory. The National League West-leading Giants finished the first half at 57-32, giving them the most...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 7/12/2021

San Francisco Giants NL Pennant MLB Pick Prediction 7/12/2021. MLB pick is to take San Francisco Giants to win NL Pennant at +675 odds. As we hit the All Star Break the San Francisco Giants sit atop the NL West with a 57-32 record which equates to a .640 winning percentage best in baseball. Giants played in the competitive NL West division facing both the Dodgers and Padres. At home, the team has won 30 of 43 and have are eight games over .500 on the road. They sit second in the National League in run differential at +116. In the NL West they have two games in hand of the Dodgers and four in hand of the Padres. Giants sit second best in baseball in Team ERA and best in the Majors in WHIP at 1.11. Starters give them quality starts and the team third best defensively. Giants have hit the most home runs of any team in baseball. Team has a good mix of veterans and young players on their roster. Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani have given the team solid work from their rotation. Alex Wood gives the team playoff experience from the left side. He sits with an 8-3 record with ERA of 3.67 in his fifteen starts. Aaron Sanchez is expected back in rotation at the end of the month. Johnny Cueto could fall to the fifth starter with Sanchez returning so he could eat up innings out of the bullpen during the playoffs. Play San Francisco Giants to win NL Pennant at +675.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop third straight, 10-4 San Francisco Giants: Jon Lester struggles again...

Jon Lester didn’t last long, with a mix of misplays, errors, weak hits, and bad luck leading to an early exit after he gave up nine hits, two walks, and eight runs, three earned, in just 2 2⁄3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants, who got six more scoreless from Anthony DeSclafani, after he tossed a complete game shutout against Washington in Nationals Park in June. This one ended up 10-4 in the Giants’ favor.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

What it’s like to attend a full-capacity ball game at Wrigley Field

As summer arrives in Chicago and the city continues to reopen, we're experiencing many places, pastimes and events again for the first time in more than a year. Throughout the coming months, Time Out Chicago editors will be chronicling their experiences returning to beloved haunts through a series we're calling Back At It. As we immerse ourselves in places and events that we once regularly frequented, we'll let you know what has changed, what's stayed the same and how you can get in on the fun.
MLBwtae.com

PNC Park goes to full capacity as homestand begins Thursday

PITTSBURGH — For the first time since 2019, PNC Park will be open at full capacity starting Thursday night. Ballpark goes back to 100% capacity: Watch the report in the video player above. That's when the Pirates begin a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers that will continue through the...
MLBPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pirates back to full capacity at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates season opened in April, but it wasn’t until this July 4th weekend when the team and fans could celebrate their independence from the Pennsylvania Covid-19 gathering restrictions that had limited the number of people who could be in the ballpark. It’s been a progression for PNC Park...
MLBsportstalkline.com

Bay Area Baseball: Full Capacity

Full capacity opening days didn’t disappoint for both Bay Area baseball teams competing for each other’s fans. The San Francisco Giants first opened at full capacity to a nice attendance of 36,928 excited fans on June 25th, 2021. Well, some might say that this number is slightly inflated due to it being the ‘Battle of the Bay”, it must be noted that the Oakland Athletics‘ first home game, June 29th, 2021, only attracted 4,739 fans in compassion. The disparity in attendance was enough to send A’s fans & me in the usual frenzy, some even going as far as to say the Giants couldn’t do any better attracting weekday attendance. This was far from the truth as the San Francisco Giants, on a weekday that wasn’t a holiday, attracted a paltry 18,785 fans against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 6th, 2021, which I’m sure will trigger any A’s fan, but facts are facts.
MLBMLB

Futures Game FAQ: What to know for Denver

Enough about late December. The most wonderful time of the year is coming Sunday, if you’re a devoted baseball prospect fan that is. The 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be Sunday at Coors Field in Denver. (It happens to be the same day that the first round of the MLB Draft will be held in the same city.) It’s an opportunity to see many of the game’s top prospects all on the same field, and that should feel like even more of a joy after the pandemic robbed us of both the 2020 Minor League season and last year’s edition of the Futures Game that was meant to be held in Los Angeles.
MLBktbb.com

Mookie Betts, Michael Brantley out of All-Star Game; MLB names replacements

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley are among the players who have decided not to play in the All-Star Game, it was announced Saturday. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was among the announced replacements, but he opted later Saturday to decline so he...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (42-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-32, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-3, 1.74 ERA, .79 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -219, Nationals +184; over/under is 8...
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

San Diego Swing: #4 Marcelo Mayer

2021 STATISTICS: 392 BA - 14 HR - 45 RBI - 1.442 OPS - 18 SB - 872 FP%. Marcelo Mayer is about as surefire of a first round draft pick as there was in the 2021 MLB Draft. The Eastlake shortstop has been on scouting radars for quite some time. During the 2019 season, he started at shortstop over 13th overall pick Keoni Cavaco helping put the spotlight on him early in his high school career. Professional scouting attention and hype for the sweet swinging shortstop rivals that of Stephen Strasburg in 2009 at San Diego State, Kris Bryant in 2013 at the University of San Diego and Mickey Moniak in 2016 at La Costa Canyon High School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy