Opinion | Barbara Rossing: County commissioners: Don’t undermine taskforce consensus on short-term rentals
After years of delays, lawsuits, and an expensive taskforce, agreement was finally forged between the short-term rental industry and residents of rural neighborhoods on what should be in a new county regulation. Each side had to make painful compromises. Each side agreed to support the final outcome, as did the boards of the Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC) and Residents United for Neighbors (RUN).www.wenatcheeworld.com
