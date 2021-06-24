Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Plans to Lure Actual Humans to His San Jose Ghost Kitchen

By Lauren Saria
Eater
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Downtown San Jose is getting a sizable food-focused project from Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, according to reporting from the Mercury News. In 2018, a real estate venture controlled by Kalanick purchased a historical property known as the Odd Fellows Building with plans to open a CloudKitchens site in the space. Now, details have expanded to include a food hall on the first floor of the building, which will add a public dining element to the collection of small commercial kitchen spaces. But all this begs the question: is it still a ghost kitchen if it’s haunted by real diners? [Mercury News]

sf.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
San Jose, CA
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Kalanick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ex Uber#Uber Co Founder#Mercury News#The Odd Fellows Building#Cloudkitchens#Divisadero Street#Saffron Indian Bistro#Michelin#Northern Indian#Omnipork#Omnifoods#Filipino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Intel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Uber
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy