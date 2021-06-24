Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Plans to Lure Actual Humans to His San Jose Ghost Kitchen

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Downtown San Jose is getting a sizable food-focused project from Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, according to reporting from the Mercury News. In 2018, a real estate venture controlled by Kalanick purchased a historical property known as the Odd Fellows Building with plans to open a CloudKitchens site in the space. Now, details have expanded to include a food hall on the first floor of the building, which will add a public dining element to the collection of small commercial kitchen spaces. But all this begs the question: is it still a ghost kitchen if it’s haunted by real diners? [Mercury News]