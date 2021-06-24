4 Pike County men arrested for local thefts

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his detectives have been actively working on several thefts around the Lucasville and West Portsmouth areas. These included a breaking & entering at Pendleton Truck Sales, thefts of Razors from the Big Bear Camp Ground area, and thefts of tools from vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel stated that she had contacted Pike County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Josh Carver and gave him a description of a suspect vehicle, along with suspect names. Both counties were actively looking for the suspects.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Detective Conkel obtained new information on the possible locations of these suspects. She requested assistance from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly PD, Piketon PD, ODNR and the Fire Marshal’s Office to help search several locations, all being in Pike County. After searching a residence on Buchanan Road, two males were arrested and detectives recovered some of the stolen property and a firearm.

Thoroughman stated that after further investigation, and with the assistance of the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives were able to obtain search warrants for two additional Pike County locations. The searches resulted in another suspect being arrested, the recovery of additional stolen property, which included a loaded firearm.

The arrest and recovery of property was the direct result of all the agencies working together.

Arrested were Jeremy Thompson, age 42, of 610 Sugar Run Road Piketon. Thompson was served an indictment warrant for having weapons under disability and is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Terry Sines, age 27, of 2329 Buchannan Road Waverly, Ohio. Sines was arrested on warrants for receiving stolen property, a felony of the 5th degree, and a parole violation. He is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Jeremy Hill, age 41, of 2329 Buchanan Road Waverly. Hill has been charged with two counts of breaking & entering, a felony of the 5th degree, theft of firearm, a felony of the 3rd degree, having weapons while under disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, and a parole warrant. Hill is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Brian C. Vest, age 35, of JC Apartments US Rt 23 Piketon, Ohio, Vest has been charged with 2 counts of breaking & entering, a felony of 5th degree, theft of a firearm, a felony of the 3rd degree, having weapons while under disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, and a warrant for receiving stolen property issued out of Pike County. Vest is also being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $20,000 bond and has a warrant holder out of Ross County.

Thoroughman would like to thank Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans for his office’s assistance in this investigation.

Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.