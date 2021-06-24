NanoAvionics Adds Two Nanosatellites to SpaceX Transporter-2 Mission
COLUMBIA, Ill., June 24, 2021 (NanoAvionics PR) – NanoAvionics is gearing up for the SpaceX Transporter-2 rideshare launch at the end of June, with several satellite missions from its customers, promising to have a positive impact on businesses and communities in remote regions on Earth, as well as pioneering an ionic liquid electrospray propulsion system. Among the applications onboard are also the world’s first 1U-sized hyperspectral imager and a new high-gain X-band antenna.parabolicarc.com
