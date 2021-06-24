NanoAvionics Adds Two Nanosatellites to SpaceX Transporter-2 Mission

GRAND FORKS — SpaceX has launched a number of satellites into low-Earth orbit, some of which have research and development ties to Grand Forks’ Grand Sky Technology Park. The SpaceX rocket, called Falcon 9, launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 2:31 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, June 30. The company partnered with the U.S. Space Development Agency to carry satellites designed to create an orbital network to transmit data to other satellites, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as the MQ-9 Reaper, used by the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo. Two of the satellites were designed by General Atomics, an anchor tenant at Grand Sky. The satellites will eventually be controlled from Grand Forks Air Force Base.