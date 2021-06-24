Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NanoAvionics Adds Two Nanosatellites to SpaceX Transporter-2 Mission

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Ill., June 24, 2021 (NanoAvionics PR) – NanoAvionics is gearing up for the SpaceX Transporter-2 rideshare launch at the end of June, with several satellite missions from its customers, promising to have a positive impact on businesses and communities in remote regions on Earth, as well as pioneering an ionic liquid electrospray propulsion system. Among the applications onboard are also the world’s first 1U-sized hyperspectral imager and a new high-gain X-band antenna.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanoavionics#Columbia#Nanosatellite#Transporter 2#Accion Systems#Nanoavionics Us#Dragonfly Aerospace#Cubecom#Hyperactive#Oq Technology#Geo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Federal Government Backs Australia’s First Space Incubator Moonshot

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (Moonshot PR) — Moonshot, Australia’s first space-focused incubator, has today received a half a million-dollar [US $374,043] matched grant from the federal government’s Incubator Support Scheme to cultivate new space technology businesses across the country. Led by a consortium of international space tech leaders, Moonshot’s latest financial boost...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Reaction Engines Secures New UK Government Funding for Space Access Programme

SWINDON, UK (UK Space Agency PR) — New government funding will help leading UK space technology company Reaction Engines bring low-carbon space propulsion one step closer. The £3.9 million [US $5.4 million] grant from the UK Space Agency will support the development of Reaction Engines’ ground-breaking SABRE technology, enabling low-carbon air-breathing space access propulsion technology to be applied more widely in the space sector and beyond.
Industryparabolicarc.com

NASA Launches Entrepreneurs Challenge to Identify Innovative Ideas

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is announcing its 2021 Entrepreneurs Challenge to invite fresh ideas and new participants that will lead to new instruments and technologies with the potential to advance the agency’s science mission goals. The agency’s Science Mission Directorate is seeking novel ideas that focus on priority areas...
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

Astrocast expands its nanosatellite IoT network

Astrocast has expanded its IoT constellation, launching five more nanosatellites satellites on its SXRS-5 Spaceflight mission, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. They have reportedly been successfully deployed and are being commissioned, and it means the Astrocast nanosatellite IoT network now consists of 10 satellites in space. The launch took...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace Review

The nanosatellite gold rush demands new routes to space

More than six decades since the launch of Sputnik 1, the first satellite in history, nanosatellites have opened up a new era in private space innovation. They’ve created a wealth of new opportunities for upstart satellite developers, and new challenges to solve for those who seek to help them make their impact.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

SpaceX Crew Dragon for the all-civilian orbital mission has an incredible toilet

Typically when SpaceX sends a Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit, it’s headed to the ISS to deliver astronauts and cargo. Recently, SpaceX announced that it would be launching the world’s first all-civilian crew into orbit and was targeting a launch date as early as September. Some new details about the spacecraft and how the civilian crew will live while aboard … Continue reading
Grand Forks, NDINFORUM

On the second try, SpaceX gets Grand Forks satellite mission underway

GRAND FORKS — SpaceX has launched a number of satellites into low-Earth orbit, some of which have research and development ties to Grand Forks’ Grand Sky Technology Park. The SpaceX rocket, called Falcon 9, launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 2:31 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, June 30. The company partnered with the U.S. Space Development Agency to carry satellites designed to create an orbital network to transmit data to other satellites, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as the MQ-9 Reaper, used by the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo. Two of the satellites were designed by General Atomics, an anchor tenant at Grand Sky. The satellites will eventually be controlled from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Cape Canaveral, FLspacecoastdaily.com

PHOTO GALLERY: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Carries 88 Satellites to Space Aboard Transporter-2 from Cape Canaveral

ABOVE VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Carries 88 Satellites to Space Aboard Transporter-2 from Cape Canaveral. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter-2, SpaceX’s second dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Blue Canyon Technologies Delivers Spacecraft And Components For More Than 10 Missions Aboard Transporter 2 Launch

Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC ("BCT" or "Blue Canyon"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) - Get Report, announced today that several of its commercial satellite buses and components successfully launched yesterday aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 2 mission. With more...
Cape Canaveral, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX launches rideshare mission from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the Tansporter-2 mission carrying 88 small satellites. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 3:31 p.m., heading to a polar orbit that took the rocket south along Florida’s East Coast over the Atlantic. A Tuesday attempt was called off because of an aircraft that ventured into the Eastern Range, the area over ...
Hawthorne, CALos Angeles Business Journal

SpaceX Launches 20th Mission of 2021

Hawthorne-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp. executed its 20th mission of the year, launching 88 satellites into orbit on June 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket deployed 85 commercial and government satellites and three of the company’s Starlink satellites. The mission was a part of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program, which was created to take multiple satellites into orbit during a single launch as a way to lower costs for customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy