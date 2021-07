Austin (1080 KRLD) - The Public Utility Commission has set a new deadline for ERCOT to turn over information about power plants that go off-line. ERCOT issued a week-long conservation request earlier this month after several power plants went out of service, either for scheduled maintenance or emergency repairs. Normally ERCOT has 60 days to give the Public Utility Commission details about those outages, but PUC Chairman Peter Lake says that's not good enough.