In a county that boasts 172 players on Division I college football rosters, there are bound to be some superstars. Despite seeing players like Justin Fields, Trey Sermon and Azeez Ojulari move on to the NFL this spring, Cobb County still presents a contingent of college exports filled with proven talent and up and coming stars. As the county nears the beginning of another high school football season, it should be noted that there are upwards of 20 prospects who are rated as three-star players or better by the national recruiting services.