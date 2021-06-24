Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer says Tim Tebow is '1 of 90' guys trying to make the 53-man roster
The move that caught the most publicity in Urban Meyer’s first offseason as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was the decision to bring in Tim Tebow to play tight end. The 33-year-old has not appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2012 and has been out of the NFL entirely since a 2015 stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was released at the end of training camp.247sports.com
