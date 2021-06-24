Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer says Tim Tebow is '1 of 90' guys trying to make the 53-man roster

Tim Tebow was not invited to the exclusive "Tight End University" last month, but one of the attendees has nonetheless offered his services to the Jaguars' new tight end. Darren Waller, fresh off of his first Pro Bowl season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, said he would gladly offer some advice to Tebow, a former quarterback who's trying to make a 53-man roster for the first time in nine years. Like Tebow, Waller changed positions before becoming one of the league's premier tight ends. Waller began his career as a wide receiver.