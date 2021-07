Summer’s a good time to catch some sun while putting in a good workout. But as temperatures rise, taking care of your body while running, hiking, biking, or doing some high-intensity interval training (we see you, Rose City Rec Room at Abernethy Elementary School—more on them later) can prove a little more difficult. (And when the weather breaks 100, as we saw during the Pacific Northwest heat wave, exercising outdoors isn't advised at all.) Hot weather means extra stress on your body and increased heart rate and body temperature during your workout. If you're not careful, you could push your body down the path of a heat-related illness and further away from your fitness goals.