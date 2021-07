One of the more exciting things about considering the Dallas Cowboys playing out of 11 personnel at this time last year was the opportunities that it was going to create for Blake Jarwin. 2020 offered a ton of promise for Jarwin because with Jason Witten finally gone he was going to get a lion’s share of snaps as the team’s top tight end. Unfortunately we never got to see how any of this shook out as Jarwin was lost for the season in Week 1 with a torn ACL.