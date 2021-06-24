Donald Trump to hold rally on July 3 at Sarasota Fairgrounds

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(SARASOTA, Fla.) Former President Donald Trump announced via his website on Thursday that he will be hosting a public rally in Sarasota next week, according to WFLA.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on July 3.

According to the event website, it will be sponsored by the Save America movement. Trump shared the following statement regarding Save America on his website:

“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. Save America is also about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy. We take pride in our country, we teach the truth about our history, we celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions, and of course, we respect our great American Flag.”

The rally will begin at 8 p.m. and doors will open for the event at 2 p.m.

Afterward, there will be a fireworks show provided by the Republican Party of Florida and Sky King Fireworks.

Those interested in attending must have tickets. Individuals are allowed to register for up to two tickets for the rally, which are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.