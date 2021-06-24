Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

One Person Taken to Hospital After Gunshots Reported in Myrtle Beach

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was taken to the hospital after gunshots were reported in Myrtle Beach. The incident occurred at 5:45 a.m. in the area of 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. According to Master Corporal Tom Vest, when officers arrived they found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time. The area is secure and officers will be on scene while investigating.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myrtle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 1

Community Policy