One Person Taken to Hospital After Gunshots Reported in Myrtle Beach
One person was taken to the hospital after gunshots were reported in Myrtle Beach. The incident occurred at 5:45 a.m. in the area of 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. According to Master Corporal Tom Vest, when officers arrived they found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time. The area is secure and officers will be on scene while investigating.www.wfxb.com
