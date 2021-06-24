Cancel
Put your records on again: Corinne Bailey Rae re-issuing debut album on vinyl

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard the cover version — now listen to the real thing. Corinne Bailey Rae is reissuing her self-titled debut album on vinyl on August 13, marking the first time it’ll be available on this format since its release in 2006. The album, which has sold over four million copies...

