The New Vaca Trend is Floating Breakfast
When it comes to vacations…it seems like getting the perfect Instagram shot is the goal for many and there’s something new that’s trending just for that…floating breakfast. If you’re not familiar with the term, it’s basically breakfast served in a pool or hot tub in some sort of basket or decorative tray. Plus, they’re usually accessorized with flowers to make them even more photogenic. They’re popular in tropical locations, especially at resorts.www.wfxb.com
Comments / 0