Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

THY CATAFALQUE: “VADAK”

nocleansinging.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Our old friend Professor D. Grover the XIIIth returns to NCS with this review of the new album by Thy Catafalque, which will be out tomorrow on Season of Mist. A full stream of the album follows the review.) Greetings and salutations, friends. Once again, the impending release of something...

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncs#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musickosu.org

The Lesson GK, 'Watch Thy Step'

Beloved NYC band The Lesson GK throws down the gauntlet with "Watch Thy Step," challenging listeners to follow as it harnesses the collective creative powers of each band member and shatters preconceived notions of its musical capabilities. In this song, the band's vocalists are absent, giving the other musicians space to detonate 90 seconds of bass-drum-synth wizardry. The GK in the band's name stands for "Gentei Kaijo," a nod to Tite Kubo's popular manga and anime Bleach. It refers to the cancellation of all energetic limitations in order to achieve maximum potential. "Watch Thy Step" embodies this principle, exploding all over our eardrums and allowing us to walk away from the blast feeling a little more powerful than we were before.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AT THE GATES: “THE NIGHTMARE OF BEING”

(We present TheMadIsraeli‘s review of the seventh studio album by At the Gates, released earlier this month by Century Media.) Watching how your favorite musical artists deal with the inevitability of getting older, slower, and weaker is one of the more fascinating aspects of this media consumption thing we all do. That’s especially true of metal, which is a genre that’s often predicated on physical ability. It’s all technicality and endurance, coupled with demands on the performers to be emotionally resonant, to still maintain that human element that makes music touch our souls and make life just that little bit better.
Musicnocleansinging.com

A TRIPTYCH OF TECHNICAL TALENT – ALUSTRIUM / COGNITIVE / OPHIDIAN I

(Andy Synn goes fishing in the Tech Death scene and comes back with three whoppers for your enjoyment) If there’s one common theme which unites these three albums – you know, apart from the fact that they’re all brand new additions to the ever-expanding Tech Death canon – it’s that each of them finds the band in question working hard, struggling some might say (though certainly not in vain), to carve out a space, a niche, an identity, for themselves in an already saturated scene.
Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): DUNGEON SERPENT — “WORLD OF SORROWS”

Who doesn’t love a breathtaking surprise? The sight of meteor showers blazing at night, a sudden murmuration of starlings overhead, the penetration of sun rays through heavy clouds… such things create a sense of wonder. Other surprises are more frightening and destructive — earthquakes, flash floods, gunfire going off in crowded gatherings, bombs raining on villages.
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Fell Harvest Premiere “Thy Barren Fields”; Pale Light in a Dying World out July 16

Wyoming-based doom metallers Fell Harvest will self-release their debut album, Pale Light in a Dying World, on July 16. It is a ferocious, entrenched-in-death and metallic style of doom the trio foster across the six-track/40-minute offering, neither shy about tapping to elements of thrash or melodic death in “Titanicide,” the rampaging opener that launches the record. Songs vary, as one would hope, but Pale Light in a Dying World never quite lets go of that bite in its tonality, and as bassist/vocalist/main-songwriter Joseph Fell, guitarist Liam Duncan and drummer Angel Enkeli — plus Alexander Backlund on keys; he also mixed and mastered — move through the subsequent eight-minute title-track, with its cleaner-Novembers Doom/Paradise Lost vibe and acoustic-led break in the midsection leading to a build in the tempo and intensity leading to its apex, that quickly becomes apparent.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Close-Up Of Her Twerking On Her 23rd Birthday

Today, July 1, marks Missy Elliott's 50th birthday, and it turns out that the legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer also shares her birthday with a fellow female multi-hyphenate. Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle also celebrates her birthday today, and in honor of her 23rd trip around the sun, the talented artist has treated her fans to a huge announcement.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mars Red “Frailty, Thy Name Is…”

Maeda and Kurusu finish their duel. Plenty of flashbacks and what-if’s are interspersed in the fight. Kurusu has a lot of fighting ahead of him it seems. Does this show based on a play nail its ending?. Our Take:. This was an interesting series and as far as endings go...
Theater & Dancewqcs.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Honor Thy Father as a classic of Mafia-deflating literature

In an article, “Why New York’s Mob Mythology Endures,” Adam Gopnik writes:. [The Mafia] has supplied our only reliable, weatherproof American mythology, one sturdy enough to sustain and resist debunking or revisionism. Cowboys turn out to be racist and settlers genocidal, and even astronauts have flaws. But mobsters come pre-disgraced, as jeans come pre-distressed; what bad thing can you say about the Mob that hasn’t been said already? So residual virtues, if any, shine bright. . . .
CelebritiesThrive Global

See Thy Neighbor

If you lived through the 1990s, it would be hard not to remember Sinead O’Connor, the Irish singer-songwriter who became an overnight sensation with the release of Nothing Compares 2 U, a song written by the artist Prince. Her signature shaved head was as iconic as was her unique sound. And it was not just her look and voice that created a stir. She was controversial, deciding to boycott the Grammy awards and to refuse to play the national anthem at her concerts. And then, in 1992, while guest-starring on Saturday Night Live, O’Connor stared into the camera and tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II while exhorting viewers to “fight the real enemy.” O’Connor was universally condemned. Just as quickly as she had reached the pinnacle of her fame, her career came to an ignominious end. O’Connor retreated into a long period of isolation, from which she has only recently emerged. Her memoir Rememberings, in which she reveals much of her life story, is set to release today.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

The Video Game Soundtracks of Our Lives: The 2000s

As the 1990s drew to a close, we saw a glimpse of where gaming and, most importantly, its musical direction was taking us. The inclusion of MP3 and technological advancements allowed many genres in the medium to thrive. They all had a hand in laying out the blueprint for the first decade of the new millennium. The first 5 years alone saw the 5th generation take its final bows, the 6th generation creating new and beloved franchises and by decade’s end, the 7th generation hitting its stride.
Comicsgamingideology.com

Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Hiromu Arakawa Writes New Manga Series

Shonen Gangan has announced that: Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa is writing a new manga series. Although the announcement is part of the Fullmetal Alchemist 20th Anniversary project, it has not been confirmed whether the new series will be a direct sequel or related to Fullmetal Alchemist. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. Arakawa...
Beauty & FashionElle

Zendaya Honours Beyoncé With 'Crazy In Love' Dress At BET Awards

Singing along to Beyoncé's debut solo single, 'Crazy In Love' while practising the 'uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, oh-no-no' dance, of course!. As was Zendaya, apparently. Which is why the Malcolm & Marie actor wore the vintage Versace dress that Beyoncé had performed her hit single in at last night's BET awards on June 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy