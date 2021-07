Demon Slayer is gearing up for its upcoming season this year after its theatrical run with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. The animation studio behind the highly successful anime series, Ufotable released a brief trailer yesterday giving fans a first look at its second season set to premiere this year. The trailer features mostly stills of characters fans are very familiar with, the season will follow the Entertainment District Arc. Not much else is known as the trailer was pretty light on details, however, at the end of the trailer, the design for Tengen Uzui was revealed, a character who has a significant role in the upcoming arc.