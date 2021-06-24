Cancel
Cocktail of the Week: Orange Margarita

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 18 days ago
This week’s featured cocktail is a delightful rendition of a cool and refreshing margarita. The Orange Margarita is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Orange Margarita

  • 2 oz. Tequila
  • 1 oz. Grand Marnier liqueur
  • 1 oz. Simple syrup
  • Orange juice
  • Orange and lime slices, for garnish

To create this drink, pour tequila, Grand Marnier and simple syrup into an ice-filed shaker and shake to combine, then top with orange juice. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with slices of lime and orange, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

