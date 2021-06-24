Cancel
Little River, SC

Driver Killed After Crashing Vehicle in Little River

By Tori Adams
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of a vehicle is dead following a crash in Little River this morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, officials were called on reports of an accident near 956 North Highway 54 at 4:44 a.m. Sergeant Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash was a result of a police chase. The driver of the vehicle was attempting to allude officers and took out a utility line, they were killed as a result. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and the drivers identity has not been released.

