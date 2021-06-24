DEVELOPING: Victim Airlifted After Hunterdon County Crash Sends Car Into Woods

Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

One person was airlifted after a crash in Hunterdon County sent a car into the woods Thursday afternoon, according to initial reports.

The crash occurred in the area of 2041 Rt. 31 in Lebanon Township around 1:10 p.m., initial and unconfirmed reports said.

One vehicle landed in the woods following the crash, causing entrapment, the initial report said.

The victim was airlifted by Northstar with a landing zone at Glen Gardner Park, according to the report.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

